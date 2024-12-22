wrestling / News
Britt Baker Comments On the Various Injuries She’s Had In Her Career
In an interview with DDP’s Gauntlet, recorded before her AEW return in June, Britt Baker spoke about the various injuries she’s had in her wrestling career, and if she remembers a specific match where she got hurt. Baker has been absent from AEW TV since November.
She said: “I had quite a few injuries. I had two herniated discs in my back. One in my neck. The problem area is the L5-S1. That affects your hips, your legs, everything. There are days where, if I didn’t get the shot before my match, if I went down, I’m not getting back up. I don’t really remember a specific match where I was like, ‘this hurts.’ It was just over time. ‘This is getting harder. This is getting harder.’ The last match I did was against Statlander at Penn State. I knew then. I got through the match, she’s fantastic, she’s one of my favorite competitors. I knew after that, ‘I’m done. I need to take a step back and rehab some stuff.’ I’ve had so many (injuries). I broke my leg, I broke my wrist, I broke my nose. My back. In a two year span. Now, I have like a small tear in my hip and labrum, I know that’s from the back and favoring it different.“
