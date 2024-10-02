Britt Baker Says She Welcomes Criticism, Wishes Fans Had A ‘Healthier Way of Expressing It’

In an interview with TVInsider, Britt Baker spoke about the rumors that spread about her online and the way fans have responded to her on social media. Baker will return to AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite after being off TV following All In. Here are highlights:

On how she explains her absence from AEW: “I guess in a lot of ways I can’t other than I lost, so back of the line. I can’t think of how many times I’ve said that to girls in my promos when I was champion. Back of the line. It’s a harsh reality when you’re in that position.”

On training to get back in ring shape: “I’ll tell you right now you can work out in the gym all you want, but nothing prepares you for in-ring action. AEW has a pretty intense protocol to get cleared. I would say when I was three months out from returning, I was in the ring twice a week with Bryce [Remsburg] in Orlando doing blow-up drills with Serpentico. God bless him, he works so hard and always killing himself helping people get cleared and return to action. He doesn’t get enough credit. Also, I would go to Atlanta and train in the ring with some wrestlers there. Darian Bengston, Carlie Bravo, The Renegade Twins, just to have bodies to train with, I’m so thankful for anyone and everyone. They will always have a special place in my heart. My match against Mercedes was my second match in about a year. It’s a hard adjustment. You don’t get to practice live wrestling matches. You have reps when you are on TV. If you’re not on TV, you don’t get the reps. I’m actually excited and anxious to get back in the flow of things and back to being a regular TV wrestler. I want to be the face of the women’s division and top of the women’s division again.”

On fan criticism and rumors spread online: “Yeah, it’s tough because we live in a world where people see one thing from a troll account. It could be the most asinine, made-up, wild rumor to me, but the second someone puts it out there, there is always that group of people who believe it. They say I said, did it, whatever it is. It doesn’t matter what I say or what I don’t say, there are people who will run with whatever narrative they want. You have to have peace with the fact you can’t control that. There are so many things. It feels sometimes on a weekly basis where I’m accused of something I said or did or didn’t do. It’s heartbreaking because, at the end of the day, I love pro wrestling and AEW’s women’s division. I’ve never ever in my life nor would I ever do anything to sabotage it. I want to help the AEW women’s division grow for a long time, to infinity and beyond. That’s my passion and goal. Unfortunately, you have to let this noise and other static be and learn how to live with it. Some days are easier than others, but it’s the nature of the business. I have a lot of passionate fans too I’m super thankful for. When it comes to fans who are just criticizing, I welcome criticism. I just wish a lot of fans had a healthier way of expressing it. As far as the people who make up things or run with rumors or he said-she said, they have to do something to put food on the table. If I’m able to do that, hey, you’re welcome.”

On goals for the women’s division now: “I think the storytelling is key. You have to set the women up for success, just like the men. Like any other thing in pro wrestling, people want stories. They want a reason to care about a match. We’re at a time in pro wrestling where there are so many fantastic, amazing, incredible wrestlers that can go out there and have a match of the year any day of the week. You have to get people involved in more than just the spectacular wrestling caliber we’re living in now. There has to be a reason or story. Who am I cheering for? Who am I booing? It’s a tale as old as time most of the time, good versus evil. I think we’re seeing so much with the women’s division. Kudos to Tony Khan for really building and seeing these storylines out. We have as many women’s stars now as ever. I’m so happy and proud of that. I remember our humble beginnings when we didn’t have a lot of female signed period, let alone major stars who can be real draws and needle movers and can really get that roar from the crowd. Our girls are either beloved or hated, and that’s what we want. That’s what we are building toward. I think the division is in a good place and only going to better places.”