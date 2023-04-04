wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Turns Heel, Attacks Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

April 3, 2023 | Posted by Ashish
Brock Lesnar Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

The Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar main event for tonight’s WWE RAW didn’t end up happening as Brock Lesnar attacked Cody before the bell, a beating that spanned several minutes and involved F5s, chairs, tables, and the steel steps.

Reigns and Sikoa quickly made their way to the back after Brock’s attack on Cody began. No explanation was given for Brock’s turn.

Photos and video from the segment are below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Ashish

More Stories

loading