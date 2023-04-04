Brock Lesnar Turns Heel, Attacks Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

The Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar main event for tonight’s WWE RAW didn’t end up happening as Brock Lesnar attacked Cody before the bell, a beating that spanned several minutes and involved F5s, chairs, tables, and the steel steps.

Reigns and Sikoa quickly made their way to the back after Brock’s attack on Cody began. No explanation was given for Brock’s turn.

Photos and video from the segment are below.