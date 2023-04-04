wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Turns Heel, Attacks Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW
The Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar main event for tonight’s WWE RAW didn’t end up happening as Brock Lesnar attacked Cody before the bell, a beating that spanned several minutes and involved F5s, chairs, tables, and the steel steps.
Reigns and Sikoa quickly made their way to the back after Brock’s attack on Cody began. No explanation was given for Brock’s turn.
Photos and video from the segment are below.
Appreciate this moment for what it is 🐐
🏆 @WWERomanReigns 🏆@WWESoloSikoa@HeymanHustle#WWERAW | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/w4g2eN2xiH
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 4, 2023
Throw 'em up ☝️
🏆 @WWERomanReigns 🏆@WWESoloSikoa@HeymanHustle#WWERAW | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/6Fr6mlip6j
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 4, 2023
A new chapter in the story…@CodyRhodes#WWERAW | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/PlO2FPN6K0
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 4, 2023
Who's a better tag team partner than Brock Lesnar? 🤯#WWERAW | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/uTxtmq7D2P
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 4, 2023
Different. #WWERAW | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/ZJkKhyddgP
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 4, 2023
Surreal. 🔥#WWERAW | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/FlpFOQjCjJ
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 4, 2023
What are we witnessing here? 🤯#WWERAW | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/feyi5OJRN0
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 4, 2023
WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED?#WWERAW | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/pxUPsnxxzb
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 4, 2023
WHY BROCK WHY? 😭#WWERAW | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/vqXSzTacTM
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 4, 2023
DESTRUCTION VIA BROCK LESNAR 💥#WWERAW | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/GOir2vhQx2
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 4, 2023
Absolutely DECIMATED 😫#WWERAW | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/DkexImAXE4
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 4, 2023
What did @CodyRhodes do to deserve this? 🙃#WWERAW | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/5coEk3nhTp
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 4, 2023
WHY THO? 😭#WWERAW | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/h3TlH9Qn8q
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 4, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: Triple H to Kick Off RAW, Talent Told He’s Still In Charge Of Creative
- Vince McMahon Says That He Owns Up To All of His Mistakes, Says WWE Would Have Sold Even if Scandal Didn’t Happen
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: How Much Triple H Made, New Stock Symbol, More
- Details On Finish To Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, How Long Ago It Was Planned, More