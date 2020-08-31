Brock Lesnar Is Reportedly No Longer Under Contract With WWE

The recent pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman has brought about speculation regarding Brock Lesnar’s future with WWE. It appears that that speculation was warranted.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Lesnar is currently a free agent after his recent deal with WWE was allowed to expire. The two parties reportedly have not been able to agree to a new contract.

PWInsider notes that while a contract was being worked on, they have stalled to the point of pausing all discussions. The site also points out that Lesnar and WWE stalling contract talks isn’t a new thing and that it has happened in the past during contract negotiations between the two.

This reportedly led to WWE pulling all of Lesnar’s merchandise, though he is still listed on the website as a member of the RAW roster.