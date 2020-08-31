Brock Lesnar’s Merchandise No Longer Available In WWE Shop, Bio Still On WWE.com

As Paul Heyman moves on to be the agent for Roman Reigns, the question of what will happen with Brock Lesnar has likely been asked by some WWE fans. At the very least, those fans will not be able to buy a Lesnar t-shirt from WWE if they want. The Beast’s merchandise is no longer available on WWEShop.com.

However it should be noted that Lesnar’s bio is still present on WWE.com, and he’s listed as a RAW superstar.