Brock Lesnar’s Merchandise No Longer Available In WWE Shop, Bio Still On WWE.com
August 31, 2020
As Paul Heyman moves on to be the agent for Roman Reigns, the question of what will happen with Brock Lesnar has likely been asked by some WWE fans. At the very least, those fans will not be able to buy a Lesnar t-shirt from WWE if they want. The Beast’s merchandise is no longer available on WWEShop.com.
Searching for Lesnar’s name gives the following text: “Oops! Your search generated no results! Try your search again using these tips: Double check the spelling. Try varying the spelling. Limit the search to one or two words.
Be less specific in your wording. Sometimes a more general term will lead you to the similar products.”
However it should be noted that Lesnar’s bio is still present on WWE.com, and he’s listed as a RAW superstar.
