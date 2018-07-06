Brock Lesnar May Be At Summerslam After All

It was reported last last month that Brock Lesnar’s Summerslam status was up in the air and that WWE was considering not using him for the event. The reports at the time stated that Lesnar had a limited amount of dates and WWE was hoping to use them for other shows in the fall.

Now Brad Shepard of Barn Burner reports that not only will Lesnar be at Summerslam, but he’ll be part of the Monday Night RAW at the Barclays Center the next night. According to the source, the reports of Lesnar not appearing at the August PPV were false. Although it’s still unknown how many dates Lesnar still has with the company.