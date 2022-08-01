Brock Lesnar Scales Ring, Salutes Fans Following WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar may have lost at WWE SummerSlam, but as post-show videos reveal he left with his hat held high to the fans. Lesnar lost a Wild Last Man Standing match to Roman Reigns in the main event, which saw The Beast raise the ring with a tractor at one point.

In videos from after the show was done, Lesnar can be seen climbing to the top of the lifted ring and saluting the fans with his cowboy hat. You can see the videos below.

It’s unclear when we might see Lesnar next after he lost to Reigns in the match.

Brock Lesnar climbed into the broken ring after #SummerSlam was over. pic.twitter.com/V7O1XcU5P4 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 31, 2022