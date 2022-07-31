Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In

– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.

Lesnar even used the tractor during the match. He used the front loader to dump Reigns in the ring. After that, he used the machine to elevate the ring and caused Roman Reigns to roll out of the ring to the ring.

WWE Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory attempted to cash in on his title shot during the match. However, it failed to work. Theory leveled Reigns with the briefcase, but Lesnar hit Theory with an F-5 before he could officially cash in the briefcase to use his title shot.

Reigns needed the briefcase and multiple belt shots to finally get the 10-count on Lesnar. Not to mention, The Usos helped Reigns bury Lesnar under the wreckage of the ring steps and announce table. That was finally enough to keep Lesnar down for the 10-count to give Reigns the victory.

Reigns retained his title. He’s held the WWE Universal Title since August 30, 2020. So that’s 693 days. He also won the WWE Championship from Lesnar at WrestleMania 38: Night 2 in April. He’s held that title for 114 days. This is Lesnar’s fourth reign as WWE Champion and his second as Universal Champion.

You can view some clips, images, and highlights from the match below. You can also check out our live Summerslam coverage here.