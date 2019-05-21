Brock Lesnar Set For Next Week’s Raw

– Brock Lesnar will return to Raw next week and reveal who he will cash in the Money in the Bank contract on. The news was announced in the final segment of tonight’s show, in which Lesnar teased cashing in on Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston after their match against Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley. Paul Heyman instead told Brock he should wait to next week, and Lesnar agreed.

Also set for next week is an announcement about the status of the WWE United States Championship after Rey Mysterio was announced to be out with a separated shoulder.

Raw takes place next week in Kansas City, Missouri and airs live on USA Network.