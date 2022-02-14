Brock Lesnar Wants Young WWE Talent To ‘Figure Out How To Put Asses In Seats & Not Worry About Your Next High Spot’

Brock Lesnar was recently interviewed by Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, and the former WWE Champion had a lot to say about the current state of WWE and his thoughts on the newer generation of talent rising up the ladder in the company.

When discussing what he thinks of younger talent in WWE, Lesnar noted that his advice would be for superstars to “figure out how to put asses in seats and not worry about your next high spot,” while also mentioning the need to be different (via Fightful):

“Now I’m the old bastard walking the hall. I look at these young kids and, I don’t know. Someone needs to step up. Get over. Figure out how to put asses in seats and not worry about your next high spot. Figure out, ‘how the hell can I be different. How the hell can I make money?’ That’s the business. The young generation thinks that if they go out and do a certain move and they do it over and over, that’s not the business. There is a good guy and bad guy like Holyfield and Tyson, mega heavyweight, pitting people against each other, storylines. That’s what was fun about me coming back this time, the storyline with Roman Reigns and being with Paul Heyman for 15 years.”

Lesnar will once again challenge for the WWE title at Elimination Chamber, where he’ll face Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Austin Theory in an Elimination Chamber Match.