Brodie Lee On Dark Order Becoming A Hit On Being The Elite, His Picks For Wrestling Legends He’d Add To The Faction

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Brodie Lee discussed The Dark Order becoming a hit on Being the Elite, which wrestling legends he’d want to join the faction, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Brodie Lee on The Dark Order becoming a hit on Being the Elite: “After the first few bits of BTE hit and were successful, I may have been heard to tell my friends that I was the best, most well-rounded professional wrestler in the world at this current time. And I feel that in-ring, in a serious promo, comedy, and just all around, I’m the best in the world right now. And I think BTE and Dynamite prove it…..you gotta keep people in line and different people have different tactics, and mind just happens to be very effective so far.”

On struggling not to laugh during the filming of Being the Elite: “Man, it is incredibly hard. If you’ve seen [John] Silver do one of these things live, the shit that comes out of his mouth is outrageous – things I never would’ve even thought about. He slapped 10’s titties around two weeks ago and was looking for milk. I turned around at this point and I said ‘What the fuck have I become?’ I said ‘You know what, maybe we shouldn’t air this one.’ And then I said ‘You know what, yes we should.’ But to be fair, I think we’ve only done a multiple take, I wanna say, twice. So, usually, those are straight run-throughs and people crack throughout the bit. Usually when I’m cracking, I step back behind Brandon while he’s filming so they can’t see me laughing. But even if you see Anna Jay up in the corner, she’s laughing. Reynolds is laughing. Uno has his mask so he’s OK. Stu, that motherfucker can keep it together, and I don’t know how.”

On how Dark Order members are assigned numbers: “They are 100 percent assigned. Anna Jay was the only one that I had a hand in. She’s 99 because Wayne Gretzky wore 99, and he was ‘The Great One.’ So, that’s my nod to hockey. I was very proud of that. Nobody cares except me……and Tony [Khan], as you know is a bit of a numbers’ guy, and he has a hand in naming some of the others. No one gets to choose, not in my group.”

On wrestling legends he’d like to add to Dark Order: “Terry Funk. But I think the problem would be that he would eventually kill me and I would not be the leader of the Dark Order anymore – I don’t know if it would be beneficial for me as the leader to bring him in. But that would be No. 1. And No. 2 would probably be a Fit Finlay – a guy like that. Just watching him, I’ve learned so much from him personally and I was a huge fan of his, another guy who I tape traded for. I have multiple Fit Finlay tapes, which is weird when you work for him for so many years, it’s still surreal to me.”

