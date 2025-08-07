wrestling / News

Brody King & Bandido Advance In Tag Title Eliminator Tournament On AEW Dynamite

August 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Bandio Brody King 8-6-25 Image Credit: AEW

Brody King & Bandido have made it to the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator tournament, defeating the Young Bucks on this week’s Dynamite. The tag team, naming themselves Brodido, defated the Bucks on Wednesday’s show to move onto the finals where they will face FTR for a shot at The Hurt Syndicate at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The finish came when Bandido hit an assisted frog splash on Matt Jackson for the pin. You can see highlights below:

