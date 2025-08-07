Brody King & Bandido Advance In Tag Title Eliminator Tournament On AEW Dynamite

Brody King & Bandido have made it to the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator tournament, defeating the Young Bucks on this week’s Dynamite. The tag team, naming themselves Brodido, defated the Bucks on Wednesday’s show to move onto the finals where they will face FTR for a shot at The Hurt Syndicate at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The finish came when Bandido hit an assisted frog splash on Matt Jackson for the pin. You can see highlights below:

An entrance fit for The @YoungBucks. Shout out to our talented graphics and production teams! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/JxuH2F06Rb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2025

Assisted Moonsault from @BandidoWrestler takes out BOTH of the @YoungBucks! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/nDMfO3zLqI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2025

Fluid offense on display by the @YoungBucks! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/7s8vM2aUl8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2025

TIGHT ROPE GORILLA PRESS SLAM OFF OF THE BARRICADE! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/7Hz9CUItRf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2025