Brody King Weighs In On Difference Between Hounds Of Hell & House Of Black

Brody King has reflected on the end of the House of Black and its transition into the Hounds of Hell. The group underwent the name and stylistic change following Malakai Black’s exit from AEW, and King was asked in an interview with Fightful’s Phil Lindsey on Grapsody about the change. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On the transition to Hounds of Hell: “House of Black ended pretty, kind of suddenly, I guess. Unfortunately. I had a great time doing House of Black. Nothing but respect for those guys, they are my brothers forever. Now, we’re onto Hounds of Hell and I feel that’s more the most authentic version of myself. I feel I’m breeding my band God’s Hate with wrestling more. What you see is what you get and that’s kind of the person I am outside of wrestling as well.”

on the difference between the two groups: “It’s more based in reality. We’re more human, if you will. You can see a different side of myself, Julia, and Buddy that was kind of more in the smoke and mystique of House of Black.”