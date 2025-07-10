– AEW wrestler Brody King spoke to My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, and King was asked about his interest in possibly transitioning into a producer or coach role int the future. King also revealed he’d be interested in taking over AEW’s merchandising department. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brody King on possibly becoming a producer or coach int he future: “I mean, I would love to (become a producer or coach) because it’s like, I watch wrestling now and I’m like, ‘Oh, I think this would be really cool for this person to do’ and then I’ll bring it up to him at work. I’m like, ‘Hey, have you ever thought about doing this?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh sh*t.’ So it’s like, I enjoy that process of just cooking up stuff for other people or just thinking of off-the-wall things that they might not have thought about.”

On how it comes up: “It usually comes from reading comic books or watching movies. I’m like, ‘Hey, I saw this thing. I don’t even know if it’s humanly possible but do you think you could do something like this?’ And then of course you have someone like Will Ospreay that’s like, ‘Mate, I can do anything, bruv.’”

On wanting to take over AEW’s merchandise department: “There’s so much bad wrestling merch. I don’t gotta tell anybody. They all know. It’s not AEW, it’s everybody. It’s all companies, it’s all wrestlers. They have such, such bad merch. It’s crazy. Just look at a band t-shirt, look at anything, look at a movie poster. Just rip that off. Who cares? Just please make better merch and you know, if it’s not me being a producer later on, maybe I’ll take over the merch game at AEW. I don’t know. But something’s gotta change.”