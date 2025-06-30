Bron Breakker Reflects On Finding Out About His WWE NXT Debut

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, Bron Breakker talked about his WWE NXT TV debut and the whirlwind of events that led to his first match on NXT 2.0. You can check out some highlights below:

On the lead up to the moment: “I remember like, when that week happened, it was wild. It was wild because during that time I was in — so when you’re at the PC, different coaches have different levels of training. You’re with Brookside, you start out, you do the basics of like day one. And then you graduate and you go to Smiley, and then you graduate and you go to Fit. And there’s different coaches have different things they teach. So I was still in Brookside’s class among other talent too. So we were still working headlocks. I mean, we didn’t know how to run the ropes hardly. I mean, we kind of did that on like, natural ability, basically. Learning that along the way. And I was about four to six months in, give or take. And I remember we went into the weekend. And some — was one of those unfortunate times where they’re cutting back a little bit on [talent], just every sport does. It’s just one of those tough deals, right? I’ve been on the other side of that in football.

“So it’s one of those weekends, go into the weekend. I get a text, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do the–‘ we were talking about names and stuff. What that kind of wanted to look like. And we had touched on me wanting to be a Steiner. And I was indifferent about it. Because I knew that was always going to be attached anyway, no matter what I did. So they said, ‘If we want to go the Steiner route, we’re good to go with that. Here’s the name, if you want it, if you like it, it’s all in. If you don’t, it’s okay.’ So I remember going into the weekend, get the text with the name, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ Like it’s just, it’s indifferent. I go fishing and some of the cutbacks and stuff start happening. So I’m nervous now, because I haven’t done anything to make this company money. I haven’t done anything to produce. I haven’t done anything. So I was like, ‘We’re the first ones.'”

On knowing it was black Friday: “So then the day goes by. Shawn calls me. We go to practice on Monday. Practice was abbreviated. It was just kind of like one of those, you know, people had just gotten let go. They were like, ‘Just take the day, guys. It’s all good.’ But this is still when we thought Black and Gold was — we’re just going to continue on business as usual. And then Shawn calls me in Monday. I’m at my apartment, I’m playing video games. And he’s like, ‘Where are you?’ And I was like, ‘Wherever you need me to be!’ And he’s like, ‘Well get to the PC right now.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’

So I drove up. It’s me, you know, Shawn, Matt, all the top executives, head writer. And he’s like, ‘So this is what’s going down. This is what tomorrow’s gonna look like. You’re debuting on TV, you’re doing XYZ.’ And I was just like — to this point. I’ve wrestled PC matches in front of them, but no crowd… He was like, ‘This is what we’re doing. I need you to wear that singlet you’ve been wearing at the PC, because that’s what the brand is going to be. Those are the colors the brand’s getting. It’s on you.’ Tomorrow. Yeah, I didn’t sleep, you know? And I’m like, relying on instinct.”

On the lack of experience: ” I’ve got a certain amount of training at this point… I don’t know how to work a crowd. I’ve never been in front of a crowd, never been better yet a wrestling audience. So we did it. I mean, thank God for LA Knight, you know. A veteran taking me through that. And then like, did the TV match. And then main roster executive comes down and goes, ‘You’re going on tour, Smackdown. Wrestling every night.’ I got to do that, which really helped me a lot. Because I got in there in multiple situations. It was different matches every night. I was working amongst the same guys, but it was like we’re rotating, there’s a Triple Threat or there’s singles. And got tested a lot during that tour, and then I did that one, I came back. Went straight to TV and it was, we’re on the house shows that very next week. And here we go.”

