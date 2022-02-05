Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar NXT Championship Match Set for Vengeance Day

– WWE.com has announced that Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Championship against Santos Escobar at NXT Vengeance Day later this month. The match will mark Breakker’s first title defense.

Vengeance Day is scheduled for February 15 and will air live on SyFy. Here’s the full preview:

Bron Breakker set for his first NXT Championship defense against Santos Escobar NXT Champion Bron Breakker will look to take down the leader of La Familia in his first title defense against Santos Escobar at NXT Vengeance Day. “The Emperor” has made his feelings towards Breakker’s quick rise to the top of NXT 2.0 clear over the last few weeks, stating that the young champion is too inexperienced to carry the championship banner and voicing his displeasure that Breakker won the NXT Title before him. A little over a month into his first title reign, Breakker has earned the championship by running roughshod over the likes of LA Knight and Roderick Strong while leading his team to a victory at NXT WarGames in just a short span after making his debut, eventually getting the best of Tommaso Ciampa in his championship rematch at New Year’s Evil. With over 20 years of experience under his belt, Escobar – along with the rest of La Familia — offers a dangerous new threat to the NXT Champion, but is the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion underestimating the power of Breakker? Don’t miss a second of the action as these two Superstars clash for the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day on Feb. 15 at 8/7 C on Syfy!

Here’s the updated Vengeance Day Lineup:

* NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Santos Escobar

* Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

* NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) (w/ Trick Williams) vs. Cameron Grimes

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) (c) vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta