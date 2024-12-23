Bronson Reed Comments On His 2024, Says He Won’t Be Back in WWE For ‘A While’

In a post on Twitter, Bronson Reed spoke about his 2024 and noted that due to his recent injury, he will be away from the ring for ‘a while’. Reed broke his foot at Survivor Series, following his dive from the top of the Wargames cage.

He wrote: “Stellar year for me in WWE. I broke hearts, rings, bones, cars, walls, and humans. I promise you. This is nothing compared to what I bring when I am back from my injury. It’s going to be a while, but don’t forget who the f*ck I am. The great wave of death known as the TSUNAMI is only rising. Thanks.”