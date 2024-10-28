Bronson Reed Hopes Six Tsunamis to Seth Rollins Is his ‘Austin 3:16’ Moment

In an interview with Fightful, Bronson Reed spoke about the six Tsunamis he gave Seth Rollins back in August, and hopes it’s what propels him to the next level. Reed went onto feud with Braun Strowman and will now face Rollins at Crown Jewel.

He said: ““It’s one of those things where it is in the moment you start to realize, ‘Oh okay, this is more than just a regular segment of TV.’ I’ve attacked people before on TV, I’ve done similar things but I could just tell by the way the crowd was reacting and the reactions that I was getting in the arena, that when I got backstage it was going to be a similar thing. I remember going through gorilla and Hunter saying, ‘That moment is going to live forever.’ I like to sort of liken it to Austin saying his ‘It’s Austin 3:16’ line, hopefully the six tsunamis will be something that has changed the way I’m perceived and sets me on a bigger trajectory.“