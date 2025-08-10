Brooke Hogan On Why She Was Removed From Hulk Hogan’s Will

Brooke Hogan talked about being taken off her father, Hulk Hogan’s, will during her recent appearance on Bubba the Love Sponge’s podcast. Brooke used the appearance to discuss many topics including Hulk not wanting to walk her down the aisle at her wedding, and the infamous Hulk Hogan sex tape leak. Highlights of her comments about being removed from her father’s will are below (h/t WrestlingInc).

On wanting to be taken off Hulk’s will: “I was now pregnant with twins, and married, and my husband’s family is so kind and so sweet. And I have something to lose. Money didn’t matter. I was like, ‘Take me off everything.’ And I was sobbing.”

On not wanting to get mixed up with Hulk’s new wife, Sky Daily, who has ties to Scientology: “I don’t want to fight Linda. I don’t want to fight Scientology. I don’t want somebody I love to get knocked off. I don’t know how deep this stuff goes. It scared me, and I said, ‘I want out.'”