Bruce Prichard On Why He Doesn’t Think ECW Was Sustainable

In the latest episode of Something to Wrestle (via Wrestling Inc), Bruce Prichard spoke about the end of ECW and why the company ultimately wasn’t a sustainable one. He put the blame on Paul Heyman and his vision for the promotion.

He said: “Paul wanted to be different. Paul didn’t want to do the same old, same old. So Paul went extreme, as far as extreme different as he could get. Hence, Extreme Championship Wrestling. It was blood and guts and it wasn’t for everybody, but there was an audience out there, a small audience. And unfortunately for them, that audience for them was too small to sustain it. I don’t know that it was sustainable, because Paul just wanted blood and guts and to be different. And sometimes being different and not giving anybody anything of what they are used to is like … you either have to love it, or you hate it. And I think that put him in an awkward position.“