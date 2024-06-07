Bruce Prichard On His Regrets In Wrestling, Philosophy Toward Creative

Bruce Prichard recently weighed in on his few regrets in the wrestling business, his approach toward creative and more. Prichard touched on the topics on the latest episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his philosphy toward wrestling creative: “I think that in an older regime, there was a feeling of, if something wasn’t working … if it wasn’t working, then that if everything in it didn’t work you needed to just kill it. I’m of the belief that while one turn along the way, maybe a wrong turn, you can always get back on the road to your destination.”

On his regrets in the business: “I think the only regrets are, and I’ve said this many times, is a lot of times not being able to see something out all the way through, and not give it the opportunity to fail. I think that sometimes there would be a tendency to cut something off because it wasn’t working and not have the opportunity to redirect to see if it could work in the end.”