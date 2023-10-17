– On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg hating the “Gillberg” (aka Duane Gill) parody character who was featured in WWE during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s while Goldberg was still in WCW. Prichard also discussed how Goldberg was miserable in his initial run in WWE from 2003-2004. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Bill hated Gillberg, okay. Hated it. Was miserable about it. Goldberg’s first run, as we’ve talked about on this show, was not a good one. No. And he was miserable. He was angry and not happy, and all those other adjectives that go along with that, those descriptors. So, yeah, Bill didn’t like it. Bill didn’t like it at all. And again, look, it’s parody. It’s having fun.”

Gillberg and Goldberg did have one interaction during an April 2003 edition of WWE Raw 20 years ago in a segment featuring The Rock and Goldberg heading into their match at Backlash 2003.