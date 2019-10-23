Bruce Prichard Recalls Pitching Vickie Guerrero Storyline to Vince McMahon, Vickie’s Reaction

– On the latest Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard looked back on Vickie Guerrero’s WWE run and how it came about. Vickie had appeared on WWE TV before during the 2005 angle involving Rey’s son Dominik, but it wasn’t until after Eddie’s death that she began her long-term on-camera run as a heel. Guerrero proved to be one of the biggest surprises in wrestling, turning the character into one of the most hated heels of the late ’00s until she left the company in 2014.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On how Guerrero ended up on WWE TV: “Vickie and I sat in Phoenix, Arizona in what was known as the TV office room. And we were talking, this was the first TV we were in Phoenix after Eddie’s passing, and it had been a while. Vickie came down to say hello, and just be around the business. And we started joking about ‘What if?’ You know, ‘Oh my god, could you see Vickie coming back, and could you see her managing Rey only to turn on him. And just, this whole crazy — things you would never do. And as we’re talking, I said, ‘Lemme ask you a question, would you actually do that? I mean, we’re laughing about it, but it sounds really good. Would you actually do that?’ She said, ‘Hell yeah!'”

On pitching it to Vince McMahon: “Vince’s office was right around the corner. There was two hallways, and he was going down the back hallway, I think to go to catering or something. And I grabbed him and said, ‘Hey, come here. I want to throw something at you.’ He saw Vickie and they hugged, and just started reminiscing. I said, ‘We talked about some crazy s**t in here just a minute ago. I just wanted to throw this out at you, because I think it would be good.’ And we threw out the idea of using her as a character, as a heel character. And we just got to talking about crazy scenarios. ‘Oh my god, what if you fell in love with someone,’ and all this other crap. And the rest, as they say, is history. Because she embraced it, it was — I don’t know if in the beginning it was a, ‘Well, you know, here’s the widow of Eddie Guerrero, let’s do something for her.’ There may have been a tinge of that in there, but man she delivered. God, she delivered.”

