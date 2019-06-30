Bruce Prichard Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Sable Appearing On WCW Nitro While Under Contract to WWE in 1999

On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the backstage reaction in WWE to Rena Mero (Sable) appearing in the crowd on WCW Nitro on June 14th, 1999 even though she was under contract to WWE (though she had filed a $110 million lawsuit against WWE not long before her appearance on Nitro). She was not mentioned by the announcers by name on the show but was shown on camera more than once. Bischoff at the time claimed that he knew nothing about her appearance. WWE counter-sued her over the name “Sable” as well as the Nitro appearance. Meanwhile, WCW claimed that she didn’t work for them. Bischoff has recently said that she “probably” paid cash for her ticket and got a receipt as a work around for her appearance.

On Vince McMahon’s reaction to Sable appearing on Nitro: “Pissed. What else? Here’s one of your contractually obligated stars on your competitor’s show and sitting there. So, I say hats off, hat’s off to Eric for being able to pull that one off. And regardless of whether she paid cash for a ticket and sat there on her own volition or whatever, great publicity stunt. I love it. They did it. I didn’t love it at the time, pretty damn pissed off at the time, and angry. But, you still got to tip the hat to the balls that it took to do it on everyone’s part. And that got people talking, that got people talking for the momentum, in their eyes, hopefully that might shift the other way now. ‘Oh my god, look, now Sable is showing up over on Nitro, well who is next? God, shit, is the invasion happening again?’ So, good job on their part, I applaud them for that one. I’m not sure, Eric will probably skirt some of those legal issues as far as contact, who made contact, how, who knew what, and what they were going to do, but kudos for pulling it off.”

