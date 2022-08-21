Bruce Prichard Says The New Age Outlaws Was Shawn Michaels’ Idea

During the most recent episode of A&E Biography (via Fightful), Bruce Prichard gave credit to Shawn Michaels for putting the team of Road Dogg and Billy Gunn together. They would eventually become the New Age Outlaws, as part of D-Generation X, but before that they were Jesse James and Rockabilly.

Prichard said: “It was Shawn. I remember Shawn coming to us and going, ‘Hey, man, get these guys out of the silly gimmicks put them together as a tag team, Road Dogg and Rockabilly. That’ll be a hell of a team.”