Bruce Prichard Addresses Rumored Special Effects Kane Mask, Why His Debut Was Delayed

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard talked about the concept of the Kane character, why they had to push back plans, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his impact on how the character looked: “Yeah, as far as all the initial iterations of it, giving them feedback on what we saw and how we saw him. And it was — the fire theme was a big part of it as well. The fire theme, because he had perished in a fire allegedly, was a big part of who this character was, because we kept with the story. Man, it was a fire. It was a fire that killed his parents. It was a fire that really damaged his little brother. His little brother just didn’t pass. So that’s where really the red and black came from. It kind of reminds you of fire. And it was evil in its tone. So you know, yeah, they were a perfect color scheme.”

On the rumor that WWE created a special effects mask to make him look burned: “We looked at a lot of different things. I think trying to pull it off as if it was not a mask and do it like a burn victim was not something that we looked at seriously, because we wanted to cover him up. That was the idea. It was shame, that ‘I’m ashamed of the way I looked. I want to cover myself up. Don’t look at me because I’m hideous.’ So I don’t recall ever doing anything to try and get a mask like that made.”

On delaying Kane’s debut: “Well, I think everybody was anxious. We were anxious as well. And when you’re looking at it, you’re still looking at the end game of, the first time that they ever touch is at WrestleMania. Well if you do it too soon, it’s a long time not to touch. Those are a lot of hurdles to clear. So the longer you can wait before you ever see them, the better. And at that time, we didn’t have monthly PLEs they way they are now. And it just didn’t seem to move as fast. So you had — yeah we did have monthly, but it was it was [not as special with In Your Houses]. It was just different.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle With an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.