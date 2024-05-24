Bruce Prichard Thinks Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard Were ‘Boring’ As A Team

In the latest episode of Something to Wrestle (via Wrestling Inc), Bruce Prichard gave his opinion on the Brain Busters, the WWF team consisting of Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard. He noted that while he liked the two as solo wrestlers, he thought the team itself was ‘boring’.

He said: “I think that Tully was an excellent wrestler, I think that Arn was an excellent wrestler. I think that when they got together as a tag team that they became very bland. When the Horsemen had all the individual titles, I thought that was cool, because you had guys that had individual programs. Arn could stand on his own, Tully could stand on his own. I think when Tully and Arn were together as a tag team that they were out there to get beat. Big fan of them, working-wise, in the ring. Individually. Look, they were a great a tag team, I just thought they were boring at times… individually, either one of them could’ve headlined. As a tag team, they couldn’t.“