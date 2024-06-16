– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed the importance of African American representation in professional wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on the importance of giving African Americans a platform in wrestling: “For the culture of Black people in pro wrestling … you have to pull the Black issue up, because the school is not going to do it in the history books. I was entrusted the mantle by one of the greats, Ernie Ladd … You go through the collection of African-American wrestlers that are on TV today, they have a link to me. My link in the chain is a very, very strong one.”

On the people he wants to help and influence with his career: “When I die, they’re not going to talk about my championships. They’re not going to talk about how much weight I lifted. They’re going to talk about all the Black people I influenced.”