Bruce Prichard Explains Why Mankind Was Picked To Be Kane’s First Opponent

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard talked about why Mankind was picked to be Kane’s first opponent in 1997 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Mick Foley’s ability to adapt to any style or gimmick: “You know, it’s funny. Even with all of the different personas of Mick Foley — you could take Mick, you can take Mankind, you could take Cactus Jack, and Dude Love — they could work with anybody in any one of those characters. That’s how good Mick Foley truly is. He was able to adapt each of the characters — again who lived in that head of his, which is a scary place to get into — and make that work for whoever he was in the ring with, and make those stories twisted to that character’s psyche. It all seemed to work. He was masterful. I think that Mick Foley, the human being, is probably one of the smartest people that I’ve had the opportunity to know. He’s just a very bright guy.”

On why Mankind was the perfect first opponent for Kane: “No different than Mankind was a first opponent for The Undertaker as Mankind. It’s the exact type of monster that Mick really plays well with. And that when you put them together, it’s the perfect complement of styles. Made sense. So Mick targeted The Undertaker, got through. So Kane is going to destroy the guy that targeted his brother originally, just to get to his brother. Doing anything that he can to get to his brother. And it meant destroying Mick Foley, Dude Love, Mankind, or any of those sick freak people that he has living in his head… There’s a lot of them, by God. There are a lot of them, but we’re not even gonna get into the ones that haven’t been made public yet.”

