Brutus Creed vs. Tom Lawlor Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

Brutus Creed has his opponent for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI in Tom Lawlor. Barnett announced on Friday night that the WWE star will take on Lawlor at the July 28th show, as you can see below.

The updated card for the Brooklyn show, which will air live on Triller TV+, is:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Julius Creed vs. Matt Makowski

* Brutus Creed vs. Tom Lawlor

* Mike Santana vs. Homicide

* Josh Woods vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA

* Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat

* Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA