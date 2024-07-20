wrestling / News
Brutus Creed vs. Tom Lawlor Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI
Brutus Creed has his opponent for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI in Tom Lawlor. Barnett announced on Friday night that the WWE star will take on Lawlor at the July 28th show, as you can see below.
The updated card for the Brooklyn show, which will air live on Triller TV+, is:
* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Julius Creed vs. Matt Makowski
* Brutus Creed vs. Tom Lawlor
* Mike Santana vs. Homicide
* Josh Woods vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA
* Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat
* Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA
Brutus Creed is like a juggernaut that as he gathers speed becomes even more impossible to stop. A fierce collegiate wrestler who likes to hit people with the earth instead of his fists.
Tom Lawlor is a UFC veteran, an MMA fighter with 20 fights to his record, was the longest… pic.twitter.com/QEwUcRc44d
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) July 19, 2024
