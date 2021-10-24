wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Advances In AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament (Pics, Video)

October 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson is the second man to advance in the AEW World Title eliminator tournament after defeating Dustin Rhodes tonight on Dynamite. After a back and forth match that went over fifteen minutes, Danielson got Rhodes in a guillotine and forced him to pass out. ‘The American Dragon’ will now face the winner of tonight’s other tournament match, either Lance Archer or Eddie Kingston. You can follow along with our live Dynamite coverage here.

