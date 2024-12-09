wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Will Be At AEW All In: Texas, Isn’t Sure He’ll Wrestle Again

December 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bryan Danielson AEW Dynamite Promo 10-8-24 Image Credit: AEW

Bryan Danielson made a surprise appearance at the AEW All In Texas: Countdown to On Sale event, where he gave an update on his future. He said that he will be at All In: Texas, although he doesn’t know if he’ll wrestle at the event. He added that he’s not sure if he will ever wrestle again.

Danielson’s last match was at WrestleDream in October, where he lost to Jon Moxley. In the weeks leading up to the match, he noted that his neck injuries were severe and he wasn’t sure about his future.

