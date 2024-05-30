Bryan Danielson Says Blackpool Combat Club’s Book Club Has ‘Fallen Apart’ Of Late

The Blackpool Combat Club book club is on a bit of a hiatus, according to Bryan Danielson. Danielson previously revealed that the AEW stable has a book club that has helped then stay connected, but in a new interview with Sports Illustrated he noted that the club has been lax due to their distance from each other.

“I don’t know what the next book is going to be,” Danielson told the outlet. “It’s kind of fallen apart since Mox won the IWGP championship in New Japan. He hasn’t been at a lot of AEW shows. Wheeler’s been hurt, so he hasn’t been at a lot of AEW shows and I’m a horrible texter. I hate looking at my phone–so I’m really bad at responding to texts. The last six weeks, we haven’t been as deep into it as we were.”

He did note that Moxley has recommended a book to him recently, noting, “Mox just recommended a book to me. He gave me a book by an amateur wrestling coach, and it was fantastic. It’s something like Chosen Suffering, and that’s very apropos for both me and Mox and the BCC–choosing to suffer is what we enjoy.”