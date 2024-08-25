Bryan Danielson is the new AEW World Champion, and he spoke about how he’s feeling after the win and more. Danielson spoke during the post-show media scrum about his win over Strickland and noted he doesn’t know what’s next for him. You can see highlights below:

Bryan Danielson how he’s feeling: “I feel pretty great. People ask me all the time what my favorite moment is in wrestling, and I can never give them one answer because I’ve loved all of it. But this is the first time she [Birdie] remembers seeing me wrestle live. This is the first time my son’s seen me wrestle live. And without a doubt, this was my favorite moment in my entire career.”

On what’s next for him: “So I honestly haven’t thought at all about my future past tonight. [laughs] So I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I’ll be there in Champaign, Illinois on Wednesday. And between now and then, we’ll figure it out and I’m sure I’ll have an announcement then.”

On a potential opponent for AEW WrestleDream: “Honestly, like I said I have no — this was my sole focus, is tonight. And I was really happy with how things turned out. And everything going forward, I’m going to have to think about.”

On Swerve Strickland: “So I don’t like to rank opponents as far as like, ‘Oh, this person’s better than this person, or this person’s better than this person.’ Swerve is incredible. Like every step of the way — I think that as far as the build for this match, Swerve carried the load. And he did an incredible job, and he’s been an incredible World Champion. And I can’t speak highly enough about who he is as a wrestler, as an interviewer, or how he’s like — when he does interviews, how he is with the press. He’s so good. And just overall, what a wonderful human being.”

