Bryan Danielson Said Main Eventing Wrestlemania 30 Didn’t Mean A Lot To Him

Bryan Danielson’s outlook on wrestling continues to set him apart, particularly when reflecting on WrestleMania 30. At the event, Danielson (then known as Daniel Bryan) defeated Triple H in the opening match, then went on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event by beating Randy Orton and Batista. However, in a recent interview with Sun Sport News (via F4WOnline), Danielson revealed that the moment doesn’t hold much significance for him. He cited several personal reasons and reiterated past comments that he preferred his experience at AEW All In: London, where he defeated Swerve Strickland to win the AEW World Championship.

He said: “I main evented WrestleMania 30 with WWE. And honestly, it doesn’t mean that much to me. My sister and my niece got to come into the ring, right? But I was about to marry my wife the following Friday and they wouldn’t let her come down to the ring. They didn’t want her to be in the thing. And then on top of that, it wasn’t just that — it was like, I was going through a ton of neck pain and all these other things. So these things that seem like cool moments to a viewer, there’s all this other stuff going on in a wrestler’s life or in a performer’s life that could make that moment not as valuable to them as it is to the people viewing. So I would say that at All In, it’s the whole circumstance. It’s knowing that my career’s coming to an end. It’s knowing that this might be the last time that my kids ever get to see me wrestle. It’s them being there. It’s the crowd reaction. I mean, the U.K. crowds are just the best, right? It’s all of those things. It’s Swerve Strickland’s performance.“