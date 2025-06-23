Buddy Matthews Gives A Disappointing Update On His Ankle Injury

In a post on his Instagram Live, Buddy Matthews gave an update on the ankle injury he suffered at AEW Grand Slam Australia earlier this year. Matthews wrestled Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship back in February, which Okada won. As Matthews got in the ring, he rolled his ankle and suffered a partial ligament tear and cartilage damage. He has been out of action ever since. However, the healing process doesn’t appear to be going well, as Matthews expected to be back in the ring in April.

He said: “The ankle is not recovering as well as I thought it would be. There’s no mobility to it, if I can’t have mobility, I can’t move properly. Once it hits 3 months without healing, it becomes chronic… I thought I’d be back in the ring in April.”

Prior to the injury, Matthews was a part of the Hounds of Hell with Brody King and Julia Hart. The group was an offshoot of the House of Black, which ended when Malakai Black left AEW to return to WWE.