– During a recent interview with Wrestle Radio Australia, AEW star Buddy Matthews was asked about the House of Black breaking up. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Buddy Matthews on House of Black possibly splitting up: “So you’re looking at the exterior, right? And you’re seeing what you see. My whole leg is tattooed. You know, you just don’t see it. Do I have as much as them? No. Do I have a badder attitude than them? Yes. Do I bring a more physical aspect to the house? Yes. I am the 5 ’11 juggernaut. I am the 5 ’11 powerhouse of that group. Malakai does his thing, he’s the architect of it all. He puts it together, he puts the gangland, he gets in people’s head. We have Brody, who is a powerhouse. We compliment each other in so many different ways and there isn’t a trio that I believe that work as good as us.”

On how good House of Black is: “We beat the Elite. We beat the elites of the elites. We beat Kenny and the Bucks. The trios titles were made for that group and we took the titles off them. So, yeah, we are probably the greatest trio So leaving and disbanding, we might go on excursions, left, right and center, maybe some singles, some tags. But disbanding and breaking up, I don’t think that it’s, to me it’s not on the cards.”