Murphy Returns on Smackdown, Tries to Reunite With Seth Rollins

Buddy Murphy has seen the light, and tried to realign himself with Seth Rollins on Smackdown this week. Murphy appeared on tonight’s show, his first appearance since he was dating Aalyah Mysterio back in December, and tried to get back with his former mentor in Rollins. Murphy offered to take care of Cesaro for Rollins, but was rebuffed.

Murphy was Rollins’ disciple last year for several months, before eventually turning face and aligning with the Mysterios due to his dating Aalyah. No word on what brought him back to seeing things Rollins’ way. He ended up facing Cesaro in a losing effort.