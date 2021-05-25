Buff Bagwell Arrested in Georgia On Multiple Vehicular Charges

WCW and WWE alum Buff Bagwell has been arrested and charged with a host of vehicular charges in Cobb County, Georgia. According to The Georgia Gazette, Marcus Bagwell was arrested on May 22nd on several misdemeanors including:

* Giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer

* Speeding

* Failure to yield when entering an intersection

* Hit and run; duty of driver to stop of return to scene of accident

* Following too closely

* Reckless driving

* Driving within a gore or median or emergency lane

* Driving under the influence of drugs

* Duty upon striking a fixed object

* Driving on the wrong side of the roadway

* License to be carried and exhibited on demand

* Open container violation

According to PWInsider, Bagwell posted bond on May 24th.

It’s not clear when the incident leading to the charges took place. Bagwell was hospitalized last year after he lost control of his car turning a curve and collided with the center median and metal fence, then hit the curb before colliding with a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit bus station. It appears that the arrest is related to that incident, which the Cobb County Police Department Selective STEP Unit was investigating the incident and said they believed he was impaired by prescription medication. However, that is not yet confirmed.