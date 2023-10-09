Bully Ray Explains Why Adam Copeland Didn’t Ally with Christian Cage after Joining AEW

Speaking recently on Busted Open, Bully Ray offered his thoughts on the interactions between Adam Copeland (fka WWE’s Edge) and Christian Cage in the wake of the former joining AEW (via Wrestling Inc). In Ray’s mind, the reinforcement of Cage as a notable heel within the company required that he turn on his former partner to begin with. You can find a highlight from Ray and listen to the full podcast below.

On Cage’s character arc being supported by his aggression toward Copeland: “Christian never got the same chance that Edge got in the WWE. Christian is now being allowed to be the version of Christian that Christian always wanted to be. And I can tell you first-hand, in the nicest of ways, that Christian is an egotistical prick, who truly thinks he’s better than everybody else, and always was the bigger heel in the team. And now you’re just seeing it play out, and it’s going to play out better with Adam more than anybody else.”