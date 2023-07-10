Bully Ray Doesn’t Think AEW Knows How To Play To Strengths of Keith Lee

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray criticized the AEW booking of Keith Lee and spoke about why he thinks they don’t play to his strengths.

He said: “The dropoff, in my opinion, with Keith Lee has been substantial. Keith Lee now needs an Apollo Creed … I believe that the right guy to get in Keith Lee’s face and start reminding him about who he was for a brief period of time and what his potential really is, is Mark Henry. They are not playing to Keith Lee’s wheelhouse. They are not playing to his strengths. The most memorable match I’ve seen Keith Lee in, in my opinion, is his one against Dijakovic in NXT. There is nothing going on in AEW right now where I think Tony, creative, or anybody involved there truly understands Keith Lee, and how to write and/or book for him.“