In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray said that he hopes Charlotte Flair is a dark heel when she returns to WWE, ditching everything that she was before. Flair has been out since last year due to injury, but her return is said to be imminent.

Ray said: “I want that diamond to turn black. I want black diamond Charlotte Flair. I want Charlotte to go complete dark, Sith, black heel. Here’s what I would love to see Charlotte be a cross between … I want her to get rid of the robes. I’m going to tell you the two people I’m talking about. Remember Trinity from ‘The Matrix’? I want Charlotte to go short hair, slicked back, jet black. I want Charlotte to have form fitting gear. And instead of flowing robes, [give her a] flowing leather, wet leather look. I want Charlotte to be a cross between Trinity from ‘The Matrix’ and Masahiro Chono from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. I want her to be the female emperor. I want her to be the absolute worst of the worst, look the part, and make people work up to her level.“