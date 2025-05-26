Bully Ray Compares Season 2 Opening of WWE LFG To Season 1

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray compared the second season of WWE LFG to the first, calling season two more intense and serious. Season two begins on Sunday.

He said: “Season two, already — we’re only into about the fifth or sixth week of taping — is a very intense, very serious season. [In] the beginning of season one of ‘LFG,’ I did not think [it] was taken as seriously as some of the ‘future greats’ should’ve [taken] it.“