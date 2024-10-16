– Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer compared the ending of last weekend’s AEW WrestleDream to the iconic Star Wars sequel, The Empire Strikes Back. According to Bully Ray, the ending featuring babyfaces Hook, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy overlooking The Blackpool Combat Club is reminiscent of the final image left with audiences at the end of the classic movie.

Bully Ray said on the event (via WrestlingInc.com), “One of the last shots we saw, if not the last shot, was of Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy, and Hook. What we got on Saturday night from WrestleDream was The Empire Strikes Back. At the end of The Empire Strikes Back, the heels are up and the heels are up strong. But they leave you [with] a hint of hope.”

In the main event of AEW WrestleDream, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to win the AEW World Championship.