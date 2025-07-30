– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the new Netflix docuseries, WWE: Unreal, that takes fans behind the curtain and into the writers room. Bully Ray shared concerns he’s heard from other veterans regarding how much the show reveals about the creative process of wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On The Undertaker finding WWE LFG difficult: “Speaking about exposing the business, how about this new Netflix series? I know LFG was difficult for ‘Taker.”

Bully Ray on veterans being vocal about how revealing WWE: Unreal about the process: “A couple of veterans that have been around even longer than I have, whose opinions I respect very much, are starting to get quite vocal about the amount of the curtain that are getting pulled back and the quantity of times it gets pulled back. Eventually, we’re not going to have anything left, is the concern.”

On how this wave will eventually crash: “Eventually, this wave will crash because wrestling is a cycle. And then, when we have to start rebuilding again, what do we have to rebuild on if everything has been given away? What do people have to believe in anymore if we know that it’s just completely fabricated? You almost have to go back to the beginning.”

All five episodes of WWE: Unreal are streaming now on Netflix.