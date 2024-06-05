– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Swerve Strickland as AEW World Champion, and he critiqued how AEW is presenting Swerve as champion compared to other world champions put forth by AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how AEW is treating Swerve Strickland as world champion: “That first week, we all can agree that we would’ve loved to have heard from Swerve right off the bat, as your new AEW World Heavyweight Champion, as the first African American AEW World Heavyweight Champion. I don’t know if any of us can actually put our finger on it, but from a perception point of view, it feels like Swerve is being treated differently than other world champions and how they were put forth by the company.”

On Swerve Strickland not getting to kick off Dynamite last week: “Why does Mercedes Mone get to kick off the show last week on Dynamite after she just won a television championship, but Swerve Strickland didn’t get to kick off ‘Dynamite’ after he won the AEW World Championship?”