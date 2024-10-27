Bully Ray Likes Seeing The Dark Order Standing Up For AEW Against Jon Moxley & Company

The Dark Order has shown their willingness to help AEW in the roster’s war against Jon Moxley and company, and Bully Ray is happy to see the group get some time in the storyline. The stable has had its ups and downs during its AEW run but remains prevalent on AEW and ROH TV, and Bully talked about the group on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the stable’s time in AEW: “Remember when Dark Order first hit the scene? Man, I was in to that gimmick, I was in to that story. I thought it was different, it was interesting. I think the Dark Order guys somehow have maintained a certain amount of love from the AEW fanbase.”

On the group standing up to the BCC: “I like that these guys that don’t get as much TV time and aren’t around as much are so willing to put their lives on the line for a company that they believe in, because if they’re willing to do it then every top guy should be willing to do it also. The guy that wears the mask [Evil Uno], who’s a pretty decent talker, I can see him giving a rallying cry. Like ‘what the hell is wrong with everybody over here? If we’re willing to fight, why aren’t you willing to fight too?'”