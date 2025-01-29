Bully Ray Explains Why the Fans Gravitate Toward CM Punk

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained the appeal that CM Punk has for the WWE Universe and why his promo work is so effective. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how the fanbase supports CM Punk: “The fanbase is at the point, with CM Punk, where they do not care about his past — quote, unquote — screw-ups, they don’t care that he turned around and he left and he took his bat and his ball, they don’t care about the MMA fighting, they don’t care about AEW.”

On how Punk always comes off as genuine: “I’m not going to say Punk is genuine, I’m not going to say Punk is honest, but he comes off as genuine and honest. Punk is able to do something that not a lot of wrestlers — I don’t really know of any other wrestler that can use tone the way Punk does.”

CM Punk will be competing in the men’s Rumble match this weekend at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.