Bully Ray Hints at In-Ring Retirement at Global Wars, ROH COO Comments

– Bully Ray cut a promo following his match at ROH Global Wars hinting at an in-ring retirement after his head injury at Death Before Dishonor. At the event, Bully Ray put Kazarian through a table after the latter and Daniels had finished with their match against KUSHIDA and Cheeseburger.

After putting Kaz through the table, Bully addressed the crowd and said he’s at a point in his career where he has to think about his health. He teased that he was ending his in-ring career, and received a standing ovation from the crowd. He then invited a kid from the audience into the ring and handed him a piece of the table, calling it “the last table I’ll ever put somebody through.” You can see our live coverage of the show here.

ROH COO Joe Koff also commented on the promo, talling WZ, “Bully’s health is the most important thing in the world to us. His statement was serious and we take it seriously.”