Bully Ray Details How His Wrestlemania 40 Appearance Happened
In an interview with NotSam Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray detailed how his Wrestlemania 40 appearance happened earlier this year, where he was a special guest referee. He was part of the match between the Final Testament, Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.
He said: “Me and Triple H had a brief texting conversation. ‘Here’s the idea. Love it. Done.’ And it happened 48 hours before WrestleMania. I talk about on Busted Open so often about how in the wrestling business it can happen that quickly, and that happened that quickly. It was the brief — I still have the text, I saved it, it was so brief. It happened on Thursday evening at like 10. That was it; that’s how quickly it happened. There’s no like big story, it’s not, ‘Oh, we cultivated this idea and we came up with this a year ago, and then we did this and put into motion… Idea. Love it. Done.’“